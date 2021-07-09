Venezuelan Economy and Finance Authorities meet with High Level delegation from Iran

Written by Simon Garcia on 09/07/2021 . Posted in News

The meeting that took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy and Finance is part of the installation of the Meeting of the Technical Secretariat of the Iran-Venezuela High Level Mixed Commission. These working meetings have the objective to follow up and strengthen the agreements between both nations to build a joint roadmap for the next meeting of this binational body.

For Venezuela, the Vice-minister of Digital Economy, Banking, Insurance and Securities, Román Maniglia, chaired the delegation and for Iran, the Vice-minister of International Affairs of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, Mohammad Ahadi.

Both delegations agreed that the meeting map should be guided by the Plan de la Patria and the vision of the Iran Development Plan, in addition to the anti-imperialist conception preached by both governments.