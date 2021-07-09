President of the National Assembly highlights broad electoral guarantees from Venezuela to EU mission

Written by Simon Garcia on 09/07/2021 . Posted in News

The president of the National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, this Friday, held a meeting with the technical exploratory mission of the European Union (EU) that visits the country to establish its participation in the international oversight in regional and municipal elections next November 21.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the Head of the Venezuelan Legislative Power assured that it was a “cordial and fruitful” meeting and detailed that he made a “recount of the broad electoral guarantees with a view to the elections of mayors and governors”.

The European representatives also met during this day with several political leaders of the South American nation, and this Thursday they spoke with the People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, who explained that in Venezuela there is a favorable political climate for the aforementioned elections.

They also met with the main rectors of the National Electoral Council (CNE), who presented to the European delegation the robustness of the Venezuelan electoral system.

In the following days, until next July 23, the mission will meet with different representatives of the Venezuelan Public Powers, as well as with various political actors.