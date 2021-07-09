EU exploratory mission meets with National Electoral Council’s Board of Directors

Written by César Torres on 09/07/2021 . Posted in News

On Thursday, the European Union (EU) exploratory technical mission held a meeting with the Board of Directors of the National Electoral Council (CNE) ahead of the regional, municipal elections to be held in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on November 21.

At eh meeting, the CNE’s authorities showed the EU delegation the robust Venezuelan electoral system and the guarantees provided for the forthcoming elections of governors, mayors, deputies to the legislative council and councilmembers.

The EU exploratory technical mission’s visit follows an invitation extended last May, when the CNE authorities defined the electoral schedule, to the European Union and the United Nations to form electoral missions to participate in the regional, municipal elections.

Prior to the meeting with the CNE authorities, the European delegation held a meeting with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, who explained Venezuela’s reality and highlighted the favorable political atmosphere for the participation in the November 21 elections.

In the coming days, the EU mission will meet with public authorities and representatives from different political sectors.