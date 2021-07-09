Bolivarian Government and National Assembly work together to face COVID-19 pandemic

Written by Simon Garcia on 09/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Daniela Rodríguez, held a meeting this Thursday with the deputy and president of the Special Commission for the follow-up of the Application Agreement before the International Health Organizations for the release of patents and mechanisms for acquiring treatments against COVID-19, Ricardo Sánchez.

At the meeting, the parliamentarian handed over to Vice-minister Rodríguez the agreement reached by the members of this Special Commission of the National Assembly (AN), in which international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), facilitate and accelerate the mechanisms for purchasing vaccines and supplies for treatment against the pandemic.

Likewise, the diplomat explains that the commission requests the WHO and PAHO “to take steps to lift the unilateral coercive measures applied against Venezuela”, and also condemn “the action of countries, such as the United States, that have used their economic condition to monopolize the demand for vaccines and supplies against COVID-19”.

On the other hand, the Agreement promotes the release of registered patents for vaccines against COVID-19, “as a democratizing fact of the right of the world’s peoples to health” added the Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues.

She referred that the act of handing over the document, by Deputy Sánchez, “aims to account for the way in which the new National Assembly and the National Executive work together in pursuit of the supreme welfare of the Venezuelan people, in accordance with what our Constitution establishes”.

The special instance of the AN, chaired by the deputy Ricardo Sánchez, is made up of the parliamentarians Eduardo Puerta, José Gregorio Correa, Rubén Limas, Katerine Guanipa; and, as special guests, the deputies José Villarroel and Carlos Melo.