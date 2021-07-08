Vice-minister for Latin America meets with the Bolivian network of intellectuals

Written by Simon Garcia on 08/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Latin America of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Rander Peña, held a meeting this Thursday with the network of intellectuals of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, in the context of his official visit to the highland nation.

During the meeting, the current situations of the Latin American countries, especially Venezuela and Bolivia, were addressed, explained the Vice-minister.

Likewise, he highlighted that another important topic discussed was the creation of new narratives for the construction of a united and strong left, “in the midst of the scenario of political changes that is being experienced in America in favor of the people”.

During his visit to Bolivia, the Venezuelan Vice-minister also met with his Foreign Relations counterpart, Freddy Mamani Machaca, in order to strengthen the bilateral relationship based on the principles of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

He also held a meeting with the recently appointed permanent secretary of the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (SELA), Walter Clarems Endara, with the intention of promoting the economic and social development of the organism’s member states.