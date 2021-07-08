Foreign Vice-minister Rander Peña meets with SELA’s Permanent Secretary Walter Clarems Endara in Bolivia

Written by César Torres on 08/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, met on Thursday with the recently appointed Permanent Secretary of the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (SELA), Walter Clarems Endara, in Bolivia, to foster the economic, social development of the organization’s member countries.

At the meeting, the authorities reaffirmed their commitment to working together, both the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and SELA, to face big challenges in the region through the implementation of projects based on the principles of coordination, cooperation and integration.

Dr. Walter Clarems Endara was chosen to hold the highest position in this regional intergovernmental organization to replace Peruvian Ambassador Javier Paulinich on June 21 at the 8th Extraordinary Meeting of the SELA’s Latin American Council, in Caracas, Venezuela, for a 4-year term (2021-2025).

Previously, Endara was the Director General of the Andean Community in Lima, Peru, and his mission at SELA is to strengthen the organization’s positioning in the region and guide its agenda in line with the current needs of its member countries.

SELA is a system of consultation and coordination for the Latin American and Caribbean region to adopt common positions and strategies on economic issues before countries, groups of countries, forums and international organizations. It groups 26 Latin American and Caribbean countries.