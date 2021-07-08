Foreign Vice-minister Rander Peña meets with Bolivia’s youth leaders

Written by César Torres on 08/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, held a political conversation and meeting with youth leaders of the Plurinational State of Bolivia as part of his visit to this Andean nation.

At the activity, the Venezuelan foreign vice-minister congratulated the youth for their participation in meetings of youth social organizations in Bolivia.

“You are not the youth from Bolivia or Venezuela, you are the youth of the Great Homeland, and we need to complete the task of the Great Homeland united, to promote political unity among us,” said Peña.

In this regard, Peña recalled the words of Commander Hugo Chávez when he addressed the Venezuelan youth: “You are the best generation that’s been in this land in the last 500 years of history. We realized we are the best generation, not because of what we’ve done, but because of the part we have to do. That’s the challenge of our unity.”

The political conversation and meeting with youth leaders was also attended by the President of Bolivia’s Chamber of Deputies, Freddy Mamani Laura, who highlighted the role of the youth at the forefront to achieve Bolivia’s transformation.