Foreign Vice-minister Capaya Rodríguez discusses issues of bilateral interest with Malaysia’s Chargé d’Affaires

Written by César Torres on 08/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, held a meeting with Malaysia’s Chargé d’Affaires to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Mohd Raizul Nizam bin Zulkiffli, to exchange opinions on different aspects of the bilateral relation and issues of common interest in the multilateral agenda.

Chargé d’Affaires Nizam bin Zulkiffli offered a detailed overview on the current political situation in his country, and expressed Malaysia’s full disposition to continue supporting the Government of President Nicolás Maduro, ratifying the full respect for the independence and free determination of all countries according to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

The Venezuela foreign vice-minister presented cooperation proposals that would enable the consolidation of the diplomatic relations between the two countries that date back to 1986. These proposals included the possibility of reaching agreements in areas such as housing construction and communication and information.

At the bilateral level, the nomination of Malaysia and Venezuela for the United Nations Human Rights Council was also discussed by the diplomats.

Also, Vice-minister Rodríguez reaffirmed Venezuela’s interest in being accepted to join the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), an essential step for rapprochement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and a goal established in the 2019-2025 Homeland Plan.

In this regard, the Malaysian Chargé d’Affaires underlined that his Embassy will give its support again this year for the ASEAN Day in Venezuela, whose 4th edition will include a virtual meeting between academics from the two regions and the editing of the book titled Venezuela and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN): A necessary South-South friendship and cooperation,” by author Sindy Montoya Sosa.

Finally, Foreign Vice-minister Capaya Rodríguez thanked the Malaysian Head of Mission for his visit and reiterated that her office will make all its efforts to carry out the instructions given by President Nicolás Maduro to strengthen relations at all levels with Asian countries.