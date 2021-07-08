Foreign Minister Arreaza meets with EU exploratory technical mission

Written by César Torres on 08/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, held a meeting on Thursday with the European Union (EU) exploratory technical mission visiting the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to hold conversations with public authorities ad politicians ahead of the regional, municipal elections on November 21.

At the meeting, held at the headquarters of Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry, Arreaza explained the truth of Venezuela to the European representatives, and highlighted the favorable political atmosphere for the participation in the November 21 elections, where the people will vote to elect governors, mayors, deputies to the legislative councils and councilmembers.

The UE exploratory mission arrived on Thursday morning at the Simón Bolívar International Airport, where it was welcomed by the Foreign Vice-minister for Europe, Yván Gil.

The visit of this mission follows the invitation sent by the National Electoral Council (CNE) to the European Union and the United Nations to participate as international observers in Venezuela’s forthcoming elections.