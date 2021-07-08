EU Mission arrives in Venezuela ahead of November 21 elections

Written by César Torres on 08/07/2021 . Posted in News

On Thursday morning, the European Union (EU) exploratory mission arrived in Venezuela to hold meetings with the Venezuelan public authorities and politicians ahead of the regional, municipal elections to be held on November 21.

The Foreign Vice-minister for Europe, Yván Gil, welcomed the EU delegation at the Simón Bolívar International Airport.

On May 27, once Venezuela’s electoral authorities defined the schedule of activities, the National Electoral Council (CNE) extended invitations to the EU and the United Nations to send electoral observations missions and witness the forthcoming regional, municipal elections.

Later, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, announced the dispatch of this exploratory mission to Venezuela.