Venezuelan, Iranian delegations review progress in cooperation agreements, design roadmap

Written by César Torres on 07/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Venezuelan Planning Vice-president, Ricardo Menéndez, and the Vice-minister for International Affairs of the Defense Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Ahadi, president and vice-president of the Iran-Venezuela High-level Joint Commission, respectively, and Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, set up on Wednesday the Meeting of the Commission’s Secretariat, which will review the relations and agreements between the two countries and design a roadmap ahead of the Commission’s 9th Meeting.

At the Casa Amarilla Antonio José de Sucre, headquarters of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, the representative of the Bolivarian Government explained that they will work on a roadmap guided by Venezuela’s Homeland Plan and Iran’s Development Plan, as well as the anti-imperialist vision shared by the two administrations.

Menéndez mentioned the different areas of the Venezuela-Iran strategic alliance, where – he said – “we have made an important progress in air transport and logistics routes that will break any blockade and criminal unilateral coercive measures that may be attempted against Venezuela.”

Likewise, Vice-president Menéndez highlighted the participation of the Ministry of People’s Power for Productive Agriculture and Lands, an area where they expect to move forward in the phytosanitary and agricultural production fields.

Menéndez pointed out that strategic progress in the health area deserves special attention in a world affected by the capitalist vision on the subject, and where the Venezuela-Iran cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an alternative vision of cooperation.

The Venezuelan Planning vice-president also highlighted the progress made in the scientific, technological, defense, economic, financial and foreign trade areas, where – he said – “we relied on a binational bank and achievements in investment, industry, hydrocarbons and university education.”

Vice-minister Mohammad Ahadi congratulated the Venezuelan Government and people for the recent commemoration of the 210th anniversary of Venezuela’s Independence and the Bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo, and said that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has a special place and position in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“This proves the will of the leaders of the two brother countries to further develop and strengthen bilateral relations,” said Ahadi.

The Iranian vice-minister explained that the two countries have had an excellent experience regarding binational cooperation, and that it can be further strengthened.

The Iranian and Venezuelan representatives agreed that science, technology and industry “are the most important areas in our relations. We expressed our will to offer and deliver our knowledge, technology, capacity and potential to our brother country.”

Finally, he envisioned a bright future in the relations, expecting to achieve results for the benefit of their people.

In the context of the Venezuela-Iran bilateral relations, President Nicolás Maduro recently held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, and agreed “to strengthen our fraternal, cooperation ties to move forward with the joint fight against the imperial attacks against our peoples.”