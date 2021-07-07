Venezuela proposes cooperation of ALBA-TCP countries to face environmental challenges

Written by César Torres on 07/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Minister of People’s Power for Ecosocialism, Josué Alejandro Lorca, participated in the Meeting of Ministers and High-ranking Authorities of the Environment of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) held on Wednesday via video conference.

The Venezuelan representative highlighted that this meeting will serve to work on a common agenda enabling to face – as States – climate change and the biodiversity loss the world is currently experiencing.

Regarding the warning issued by scientists at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) about the upcoming scenario humanity will have to face due to the increase in temperature and the loss of biological diversity, Lorca explained that Venezuela proposed joint cooperation among fraternal countries.

“Just like we have exchanged knowledge with our brothers and sisters from the Republic of Cuba in other fields (…), we have proposed that Venezuela, where we have made progress in some processes regarding forest fires, can cooperate with other ALBA-TCP countries as an initiative to reach agreements that could help and have an effective impact on the climate crisis,” explained Lorca.

Likewise, the Venezuelan Ecosocialism minister reaffirmed the will of the Bolivarian Government, led by President Nicolás Maduro, to support any initiative or work aimed at saving the planet and preserving the human species.

The ALBA-TCP Meeting of Ministers and High-ranking Authorities of the Environment followed previous meetings and actions such as the “Reencuentro con la Pachamama”: Global Reflection for the Defense of the Mother Earth, held in La Paz on April 22-23, and the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government, held on June 24, where the Alliance’s countries reaffirmed the need of working for the preservation of biological diversity to meet the needs of present and future generations.