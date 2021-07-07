Venezuela condemns assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse

Written by César Torres on 07/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreza, strongly condemned the terrible assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse perpetrated on Wednesday morning by armed men who assaulted the presidential residence.

On behalf of the people and Government of Venezuela, Foreign Minister Arreaza wrote on his Twitter account @jaarreaza: “Our condolences to his loved ones and our unconditional solidarity with the fraternal Haitian people.”

Arreaza called for peace and understanding in the sister nation.

The death of President Moïse was confirmed by Prime Minister Claude Joseph. Later, the Haitian Government issued a communiqué highlighting that “all measures are being taken to guarantee the State’s continuity and protect the nation” and stating that “democracy and the Republic will win.”