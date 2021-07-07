Venezuela, China reaffirm mutual cooperation in multilateral field

Written by César Torres on 07/07/2021 . Posted in News

In the context of the cooperation and mutual support between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the People’s Republic of China, the Foreign Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs, Daniela Rodríguez, held a meeting on Wednesday with the Chinese Ambassador to Venezuela, Li Baorong.

At the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, the two authorities assessed the work carried out by the diplomatic missions of the two countries within the framework of the defense of multilateralism and the Charter of the United Nations, and the mutual support in international organizations and the multilateral sphere.

Likewise, they reviewed the agenda between Venezuela and China on the basis of strengthening their strategic alliance, which has been boosted in the face of the multiple attacks by the U.S. imperialism against the two countries.

In a previous meeting, the two diplomats denounced the attempted meddling against Venezuela, China and other countries in multilateral spaces aimed at preserving health and human rights.

In this regard, the Venezuelan and Chinese diplomats expressed their will to strengthen initiatives such as the association of countries against unilateral coercive measures, and analyzed the challenges faced by their governments in the multilateral field.