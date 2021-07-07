Venezuela and Iran strengthen cooperation ties on strategic areas

Written by Simon Garcia on 07/07/2021 . Posted in News

Within the framework of the Meeting of the Technical Secretary of the High Level Mixed Commission between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the co-president of the Commission and Sector Vice-president of Planning, Ricardo Menéndez, held a meeting with His Excellency GB Mohammad Ahadi, Iran’s Vice-minister of Defense for International Affairs, aiming to strengthen some agreements between both nations.

The meeting was also attended by the His Excellency Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Venezuela, Hojjatollah Soltani; the Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, the Vice-minister of Economic Planning, José Avendaño and the Vice-minister of Territorial Planning, Edgar Valero.

The also People’s Power Minister for Planning, Ricardo Menéndez, stressed that it is very important to share the same vision on the issues that will be incorporated into the next IX High-Level Mixed Commission between these sister countries.

“Due to the coercive attacks imposed on Venezuela, the Bolivarian Government has been receiving the support of countries like Iran, especially in matters of transportation, energy, health and food. This with the purpose of encouraging the progress and well-being of the country”, said Menéndez.

Other topics that were discussed in said meeting were the support of fishing transport, in reference to the motor part of the vessels, fuel and all those elements that contribute to optimizing this task. “Venezuela has a strategic cooperation with Iran on the health issue, especially to stop the spread of Covid-19”, he said.

For his part, the Vice-minister of Defense for International Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Ahadi, expressed that it is necessary to increase bilateral relations between both countries:

“Our foreign policy is marked by linking with those nations that have an anti-imperialist spirit, and in South America, Venezuela is one of them. We seek the progress and development of our countries because we are suffering measures that overwhelm the people. We seek freedom and sovereignty for Venezuela and Iran”.