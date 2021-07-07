Meeting between Foreign Vice-minister of the Plurinational State of Bolivia and Foreign Vice-minister for Latin America of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Written by César Torres on 07/07/2021 . Posted in News

Considering the historical, fraternal, cooperation ties between the Plurinational State of Bolivia and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Foreign Vice-minister Freddy Mamani Machaca and Foreign Vice-minister for Latin America Rander Peña met in the city of La Paz, Bolivia, on June 7, 2021, to strengthen the bilateral relation based on the principles of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP): solidarity, complementarity, cooperation, independence, free determination and the decolonization of the peoples.

In the context of the Bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, a milestone that sealed the country’s independence under the leadership of Liberator Simón Bolívar, and the 19th ALBA-TCP Summit of Heads of State and Government, with the commitment of strengthening regional unity and the joint struggle against threats to stability, the Vice-ministers recognized the historical significance of the Carabobo 2021 and Chuquisaca process, as well as its transcendence as the Bolivarian Project for the Unity of Our America, and renewed their governments’ commitment to strengthening the Latin American and Caribbean integration and the unity of the peoples.

The Vice-ministers assessed the current regional situation and agreed to keep a constant dialogue contributing to develop and maintain common stances in bilateral and multilateral scenarios on issues of mutual interest such as the rejection to unilateral coercive measures and foreign meddling, and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

The Vice- ministers agreed on the importance of continuing strengthening bilateral cooperation through the installation of the 3rd Joint Integration Commission in the second semester of the current year. Therefore, they also agreed to move forward with the design of a Bolivia-Venezuela Cooperation Strategic Plan and virtual preparatory meetings ahead of a forthcoming high-level political meeting.

La Paz, July 7th, 2021