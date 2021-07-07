Foreign Vice-minister Rander Peña meets with Bolivian leader Evo Morales in La Paz

Written by César Torres on 07/07/2021 . Posted in News

Venezuela’s Foreign Vice-minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, met on Tuesday with indigenous leader and former President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Evo Morales, to reaffirm the fraternal ties between the Andean nation and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The meeting, held in La Paz, took place on the occasion of an official visit by the Venezuelan diplomat to Bolivia, and was attended by Venezuela’s Ambassador Alexander Yánez. The attendees extolled the joint struggles for the liberation of their countries.

On his Twitter account, Foreign Vice-minister Peña expressed his gratitude to the former Bolivian president, whom he described as “a historical and fundamental leader in Latin American and the Caribbean,” and said that “listening to Evo is listening to Chávez and the historical truth of our peoples.”

The Bolivian leader sent his regards to Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and all Venezuelans.

“From here, I send my embrace, respect, love and admiration for that struggling people, who are ensuring Venezuela’s second independence,” sad Morales.