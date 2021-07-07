Foreign Minister Arreaza highlights Iran’s lessons helped Venezuela overcome imperialism’s worst attacks

Written by César Torres on 07/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, highlighted on Wednesday the lessons Venezuela has learned from the Islamic Republic of Iran to overcome the worst moments and attacks by imperialism, considering that the Persian nation has been the victim of U.S. unilateral coercive measures for a longer time.

In his statement at the Meeting of the Secretariat of the Iran-Venezuela High-level Joint Commission, Foreign Minister Arreaza recalled that Commander Hugo Chávez saw an emerging, anti-imperialist power in Iran, its leadership and its people that, despite the U.S. blockade and sanctions, have been able to develop their industry and technology.

Arreaza stressed that Venezuela and Iran have strengthened and improved cooperation relations in the last years to unprecedented levels, and as proof of this, the image of Iranian takers carrying gasoline and docking at Venezuelan ports is still alive.

Arreaza also highlighted that Venezuela’s state airline Conviasa can travel longer thanks to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Venezuelan diplomat affirmed that if the U.S. imperialism has reacted against Venezuela and Iran, they’re on the right path, “on the path of solidarity, cooperation, independence and the creation of a new multipolar world, where the two countries play a fundamental role.”

“I hope that the first meeting between President Nicolás Maduro and Iran’s new President, Ebrahim Raisi, takes place in the context of the endorsement of agreements between our industry ministries. I’m certain that today’s exchange between Venezuela and Iran has targeted our critical points and areas that we need to correct and develop with no delays. Our peoples and leaders demand it,” said Foreign Minister Arreaza.

The chief of the Venezuelan diplomacy suggested that the agendas of the ministries of Oil, Industry, Science and Technology, University Education, Transport, Electric Power and Health must include the relation with Iran as a priority.