Vice-minister Rander Peña recognizes from Bolivia the current struggles of the peoples of the region

Written by Simon Garcia on 06/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Latin America of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Rander Peña, praised the struggles of the peoples of the region to retake the political, social and economic direction of their governments and rescue the historical battles, as is happening in countries like Colombia, Chile and Peru.

During an interview on Tuesday with journalist Jimmy Iturri, from the Bolivian ATB Network, he stated that the peoples of the continent are making just demands in each of their spaces, such as what happened in Chile to renew its Constitution, in Peru with the presidential elections and in Colombia with the massive demonstrations of social movements.

The Venezuelan diplomat stressed the efforts of the youth in Latin America, which has reaffirmed that they are aware of their role for the construction of the present.

“Youth have always been associated with the future and with that premise they have tried to make us go home quietly (…) With Commander Hugo Chávez and President Nicolás Maduro we have understood something and that is, if there is any association between youth and the future is that this is the only one that has the necessary impetus to bring that future to the present”, he emphasized.

He stressed that, at this time and for 200 years, two political models are facing each other: “Those of us who understand the homeland as America, the Great Homeland, our Latin America and Caribbean and those who seek to keep America divided into many cracks”.

The Vice-minister for Latin America also referred to the COVID-19 pandemic, an emergency that affects everyone equally and does not distinguish between ideologies, economic position or religion; However, he indicated that in countries where governments are ruled by the capitalist model, the results have been negative regarding the management of the health crisis.

“Capitalism, in the midst of a pandemic, has proven to be the failed system for humanity. There are countries where they debate between saving lives or continuing to defend and protect the system”; nevertheless, nations like Venezuela place solidarity, health and the lives of the peoples above, “an effort that must be made by the whole of humanity”, he added.