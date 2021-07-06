Vice-minister Rander Peña holds a meeting with the President of the Senators’ Chamber of Bolivia

Written by Simon Garcia on 06/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Latin America of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Rander Peña, held a cordial meeting on Tuesday with the president of the Senators’ Chamber of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Andrónico Rodríguez Ledezma.

The Venezuelan Vice-minister pointed out, through his Twitter account @RanderPena, that “we have deep ties of friendship. We are brother countries that fight for social justice and the construction of a great homeland for all”.

The meeting was conducive for the strengthening of political relations with the group of parliamentarians and friends in Bolivia.

“We express the mutual will to keep strengthening relations between our countries from the rapprochement of the Parliaments”, said the Venezuelan diplomat.

For his part, the President of the Senators’ Chamber expressed that “we are brother countries that fight for social justice and the construction of a great homeland for all” this through his Twitter account.

The meeting was also attended by the Venezuelan ambassador to Bolivia, Alexander Yáñez.