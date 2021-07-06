Venezuela coordinates actions for the effective participation of athletes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Written by Simon Garcia on 06/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Capaya Rodríguez González, held a meeting with the president of the National Institute of Sports and Vice-minister of Performance Sports, Juan Carlos Amarante, during which, issues related to the coordination to achieve the effective participation of Venezuelan athletes in the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Tokyo 2020 were discussed, in addition to talk about the possible bilateral meetings that the People’s Power Minister for Youth and Sports, Mervin Maldonado, would hold during his stay in Tokyo.

During the meeting, Vice-minister Amarante stressed that to date 44 athletes are classified for the Olympic tournament and that many of them are in friendly countries completing their phase of physical preparation and time adjustment to maximize their performance, in addition to complying with all biosafety protocols for the Covid pandemic.

Likewise, the meeting was attended by Lourdes Baltodano, General Director of the Strategic Office for Monitoring and Evaluation of Public Policies; Luis Salas, General Director of Performance; Jesús Brito, Methodological Technical Director of Sport and Performance; Félix Caballero, director of International Cooperation and; Pedro Rodríguez, General Director of the Office of the Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania.

For her part, Vice-minister Capaya Rodríguez reiterated her willingness to work together with the People’s Power Ministry for Youth and Sports, the Venezuelan Olympic Committee and both Diplomatic Representations accredited in their respective capitals in order to provide all the necessary support to the athletes in their pre and post Olympic Games phases.

Similarly, she stressed that the Bolivarian Government led by President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, is working on opening an effective channel of communication with the Government of Japan to pave the way for the normalization of the practical relations that have left joint benefits for more than 80 years.