President Maduro receives credentials from Guinea Bissau, Nigeria and Burkina Faso

Written by Joselyn Ariza on 06/07/2021 . Posted in News

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro Moros, received the credentials of the designated diplomatic representations in Venezuela of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Burkina Faso.

From the Sol del Peru Room of the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, the Venezuelan Head of State was accompanied by the People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, the People’s Power Minister of the Office of the Presidency, Monitoring and Control of Government Management, Jorge Márquez, among other personalities.

For the Republic of Guinea Bissau, María de Lourdes Batista Mendonca Taborda is accredited. She served as Project Administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), in the areas of Electronic Government and Administrative Reform Support (2007-2013) and General Director of External Policy ((2019-2020), among other responsabilities.

Likewise, the Republic of Burkina Faso appointed Her Excellency Aminata Sana Congo, who has a degree in computer science, held the position at the Pan-African Forum as Director of Organization and Communication (2010), then as Director of Training and Promotion in the Tic’s (2013) and served as Burkina Faso’s ambassador in Taiwan (2017).

Meanwhile, His Excellency Mr. Olorundare Phillip Awoniyi delivered the letter that accredits him as Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Olorundare Phillip Awoniyi has a degree in economics and has participated in various projects in the area, highlighting solar energy, wind energy, housing development and economic development plans of the States.

The meeting is based on the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace promoted by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to strengthen ties of cooperation, solidarity and respect with the nations of the world.