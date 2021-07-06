Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter holds preparatory meeting ahead of official launch

Written by César Torres on 06/07/2021 . Posted in News

The representatives of 18 countries to the United Nations, based in New York, held a preparatory meeting on July 6 ahead of the official launch of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter.

In a joint declaration, the Group’s member countries reaffirmed the importance and validity of the UN Charter’s purposes and principles as it is the most relevant legal instrument in the last 75 years.

The Group’s member countries, Algeria, Angola, Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Iran, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Nicaragua, the Palestinian State, Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Syria and Venezuela, expressed their commitment to preserving and promoting international peace and security, the Rule of Law, economic development, social progress and human rights.

Also, they reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of the sovereign equality of States, the right to the self-determination of the peoples, non-intervention in other countries’ domestic affairs, and respect for all nations’ territorial integrity and political independence.

Furthermore, they stressed the need of ensuring the prevalence of legality over force.

“We pledge to spare no effort to preserve, promote and defend in all relevant fora the prevalence and validity of the Charter of the United Nations, which, in the current international situation, holds a renewed, much more important value and relevance (…) We underline that the effective compliance with the provisions of the Charter fosters peaceful, friendly relations and cooperation among the States, and ultimately, ensures international peace and security,” reads the Group’s declaration.

Thus, the Group is expected to expand its scope of action and coordination to other multilateral fora, seeking to effectively move forward with the defense of the UN Charter.

Finally, the 18 representatives invited the rest of the international community, especially those countries committed to efficient, inclusive multilateralism and the purposes and provisions enshrined in the UN Charter, to dialogue, tolerance and solidarity, to join the initiative of the Group of Friends.