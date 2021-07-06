Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter agree on the need to stop the growing trend towards unilateralism

Written by Simon Garcia on 06/07/2021 . Posted in News

The coincidence in the need to face the growing trend towards unilateralism and the violation of International Law, as well as the gratitude to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for leading the initiative was highlighted this Tuesday at the preparatory meeting for the launch of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations (UN).

The permanent representative of the Russian Federation, Vasily Nebenzya, indicated that 75 years ago, the founding Charter of the UN renewed the hope that humanity would never again face the scourge of war and today it continues to be extremely relevant due to the emergence of new challenges such as the pandemic, for which it must be defended since “It is also the basis for the cooperation of all members of the international community, through solidarity and mutual respect”.

Likewise, the permanent deputy representative of the People’s Republic of China, Geng Shuang, indicated that as a founding member of the United Nations and its letter, his country is pleased to be part of this initiative, because the Charter establishes the objectives for the peoples of the world to coexist in peace.

He condemned some countries for their blockade policies and unilateral actions, passing them off as multilateralism; “All these actions must be stoped”.

The deputy representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Zahra Ershadi, pointed out that 75 years after the creation of the UN, it is not an exaggeration to say that the organization and the international system are all at a critical juncture, taking into account the impact that the attacks against the equality of the peoples and the interference in their internal affairs have had.

He also stated that the increasingly growing unilateralism violates the principles of international law, “which makes it extremely urgent to defend the Charter, founding stone of the Organization, that is threatened by the arbitrary interpretation of its principles”.

Bassam Sabbagh, representative of the Syrian Arab Republic, also referred to the States that violate the purposes and principles of the Charter to pursue their own interests:

“This group must be a platform to strengthen the legitimacy and coordinate joint efforts to respect the principles of sovereignty, equality of States, non-interference in their internal affairs, the peaceful settlement of differences, that there is no threat or use of violence or attacks on territorial integrity”, he emphasized.

“In defending the Charter! Our country is committed to its values ​​and underlines its importance in our multilateral system to face the challenges of today and the future, and also to seek creative and collective solutions that benefit all of humanity” , said Inga Rhonda King, permanent representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The participating diplomats extended an invitation to all UN member countries to join the emerging group, consisting of Algeria, Angola, Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Iran, People’s Democratic Republic of Lao, Nicaragua, Palestine, Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Syria and Venezuela.