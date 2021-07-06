Foreign Minister Arreaza receives German delegates of the Life-saving Suitcases Project

Written by Simon Garcia on 06/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, received on Tuesday the representatives of the German Life-saving Suitcases Project, Casten Hanken and Dr. Stephan Pelser, who are in the country to contribute and complement the State’s healthcare policies, in addition to denouncing the serious effects of the unilateral coercive measures of the United States and satellite countries.

These tasks are carried out jointly with the Simón Bolívar Institute for Peace and Solidarity among Peoples (ISB) and the International Committee and Struggle for Peace (COSI-Venezuela).

The meeting was attended by the president of the ISB, Carlos Ron; the Executive Director of the ISB, Carmen Navas; and Gabriel Aguirre, General Secretary of COSI-Venezuela.

After the meeting, Stephan Pelser ratified the unconditional support for the nation, as well as the rejection of “those illegal and strong sanctions that have a great impact on the Venezuelan people. We want to express our solidarity with you”.

The also representative of the Bolivarian Society of Germany explained the humanistic nature of these tasks that are carried out mainly in the Bolívar state, thanks to the donations of high-cost medicines made by German laboratories and anti-imperialist movements.

“We carry some suitcases with medicines that cannot enter because of the blockade, to save the lives of some children in cancer hospitals (…) We hope that this example can be used by other anti-imperialist groups that want to come, so that they continue to fight against this new war against Venezuela and other countries”, concluded Pelser.

The Life-saving Suitcase Project was created in 2020, in Germany, as a result of the concerns of Dr. Pelser, citizens, social activists, workers and retirees, who have witnessed the effects caused by the economic, financial and commercial blockade which prevent access to high-cost medicines, such as those used in cancer treatments.

To date, this project only has presence in Venezuela as part of a solidarity, humanist, anti-imperialist and human rights defending action.