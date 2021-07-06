Angola’s Government congratulates Venezuela on 210th anniversary of independence

Written by César Torres on 06/07/2021 . Posted in News

On the commemoration of the 210th anniversary of Venezuela’s independence, the President of the Republic of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, sent a congratulatory message on July 5 to President Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan people.

In this letter, the Angolan president expressed his wish for “this memorable day to be celebrated in an atmosphere of solidarity and harmony,” and conveyed his wish for “peace, prosperity and progress” to the Venezuelan people.

In another message, addressed to Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio said he was convinced that the dynamic achieved in the political-diplomatic and economic-commercial relations between the two countries reflects the deepening of the existing historical, friendly ties.”

Angola’s foreign minister expressed his government’s wish for further strengthening bilateral relations “in favor of peace and social progress.”