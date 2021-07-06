Ambassador Moncada: ‘The main goal of the Group of Friends is to promote and defend the UN Charter’

Written by César Torres on 06/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Permanent Representative of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the United Nations (UN), Samuel Moncada, participated on Tuesday in a preparatory meeting for the official launch of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter held at the UN headquarters in New York.

In his statement, the Venezuelan ambassador highlighted that the main goal of this Group will be to promote, defend and preserve the UN Charter, and coordinate joint initiatives to foster the respect for the principles enshrined in this instrument, which is legally binding on member States.

“We reiterate our invitation for others to join our efforts and ensure the effective compliance with all the obligations under the Charter of the United Nations. Let’s work to protect the world’s most far-reaching, legitimate legal instrument, which has prevented and will continue preventing humanity from suffering the horror of a world war,” said the Venezuelan representative.

In this regard, Moncada explained that the Group of Friends, which will initially include 18 countries, will spare no effort to ensure the full compliance with the provisions of the UN Charter, avoiding selective approaches in its application.

Ambassador Moncada highlighted that the year 2020, after the pandemic broke out, made it clear that the creation of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter is both timely and essential, as the growing tendencies towards unilateralism have strengthened the calls for collective action and a more inclusive, efficient multilateralism.

The member countries of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter include Algeria, Angola, Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Iran, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Nicaragua, the Palestinian State, Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Syria and Venezuela, and they all have expressed their commitment to preserving and promoting international peace and security, the Rule of Law, economic development, social progress and human rights for everybody.