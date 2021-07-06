Ambassador Moncada: The main objective of the Group of Friends will be to promote and defend the UN Charter

Written by Simon Garcia on 06/07/2021 . Posted in News

The permanent representative of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the United Nations (UN), Samuel Moncada, participated this Tuesday in the preparatory meeting for the official launch of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, held at the headquarters of this organization, in the city of New York, United States.

During his speech, the Venezuelan Ambassador pointed out that the main objective of this group will be to promote, defend and preserve the UN Charter, as well as coordinate joint initiatives to promote respect for the principles contained in said legally binding instrument for the member states.

“We reiterate our invitation to join us in our efforts and ensure the effective fulfillment of all obligations under the Charter of the United Nations. Let us work to protect the legal instrument with the greatest scope and legitimacy in the world, which has prevented and will keep preventing humanity from suffering the horrors of a world war again”, said the Venezuelan representative.

In this sense, he specified that the main objective of the Group of Friends, which in its first stage will have the participation of 18 countries, will be to spare no effort in order to guarantee full compliance with the provisions of the UN Charter, avoiding selective approaches in their application.

He stressed that the year 2020, with the arrival of the pandemic, made it clear that the creation of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter is both timely and essential, since, like COVID-19, the growing trends towards unilateralism have strengthened the calls for collective action, a more inclusive and effective multilateralism.

The Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter has the participation of Algeria, Angola, Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Iran, the People’s Democratic Republic of Laos, Nicaragua, the State of Palestine, Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Syria and Venezuela, countries that have expressed their commitment to preserve and promote international peace and security, the rule of law, economic development and social progress, as well as all human rights for everyone.