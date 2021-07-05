State institutions coordinate actions to address needs of refugee communities in Venezuela

Written by César Torres on 05/07/2021 . Posted in News

An interinstitutional meeting was held on Tuesday, June 29, to address the needs of refugee communities in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, mainly of Colombian citizens.

The meeting was attended by Rubén Darío Molina, president of the National Commission for Refugees (CONARE); Gabriela de Freites, representative of the Ombudsman’s Office; Aníbal Istúriz, delegate of the Ministry of People’s Power for Education; and Queni Betancur, coordinator of Students’ Defense Services, among other representatives of state institutions.

Anañis Tovar, principal of the Monte Rey High School in Caracas, and refugees were also present in the meeting.

Among other issues, the state institutions’ representatives discussed an education-related issue brought up by refugees.

As a result, the attendees set up a technical table with the participation of the Ministry of People’s Power for Education, the Administrative Service for Identification and Migration (SAIME), the University Sector Planning Office (OPSU), the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs and the National Commission for Refugees, to give a prompt response.