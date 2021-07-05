President Maduro leads civic-military parade in commemoration of July 5

Written by Simon Garcia on 05/07/2021 . Posted in News

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, leads the civic-military act in commemoration of the 210 years of the Independence of Venezuela and the day of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

The parade takes place in the de los Próceres Monumental Walk, located in Caracas, with the presence of 15,124 combatants from the four components of the FANB, as well as a representation of the Venezuelan people.

Earlier, the Head of State and Government, Nicolás Maduro, paid tribute to the Liberators of the Homeland through his official account on the social network Twitter, @NicolasMaduro.

“Long live the Homeland! 210 years ago we sealed the rebellious fate of our history by declaring this land Sacred, Free and Independent. We are the voice of the Liberators who did not hesitate to say: Enough of Colonialism! We will be free and dignified, whatever it takes”, he wrote.

During the civic-military day, the Dignitary will grant promotions to the General Officers, Admirals and officers who occupied the first place in the order of merit of their promotions.

On July 5, 1811, Venezuela became the first nation to achieve independence from Spanish rule, when representatives from seven provinces of the country united to end the Spanish monarchy, a decision endorsed in the Act of Declaration of Independence of Venezuela.

The commemorative events began with the raising of the National Flag on the main pole of the Liberation Forum, while the glorious notes of the National Anthem, played by the Martial Band of the Military Academy of Venezuela, were heard.