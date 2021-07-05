OPEC congratulates Venezuela for Declaration of Independence

Written by César Torres on 05/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) posted a message on its Twitter account @OPECSecretariat to congratulate the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on July 5 on the 210th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The South American country is a founding member of the intergovernmental organization, created in 1960, with Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and Kuwait.

Currently, the OPEC is comprised by 13 countries. Based in Viena, Austria, it seeks to coordinate oil policies and support the balance of the world oil market.

In recent years, the Venezuelan Government has supported the OPEC’s strategic initiatives aimed at achieving this goal.

On July 5th, 1811, Venezuela became the first colony in America to declare its independence from the Spanish crown with an act endorsed by representatives of seven out of its 10 provinces on the basis of the principles of self-determination and sovereignty of the peoples.