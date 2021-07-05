National Day! Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez leads the ceremony of the opening of the Act of the Supreme Congress of Venezuela

Written by Simon Garcia on 05/07/2021 . Posted in News

210 years after the solemn Declaration of the Independence of the Homeland, the Executive Vice-president of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, headed this Monday the ceremony of the opening of the Ark of the original Act of Independence of 1811, from the Federal Legislative Palace of the country.

During the ceremony, the Venezuelan authorities moved through the Alley of honor of the Legislative Palace, to reach the Elliptical Room, where the Minute Book of the Supreme Congress of 1811 is located, and later they opened the document of National Independence, accompanied by the glorious notes of the National Anthem, “Gloria al Bravo Pueblo”.

Every July 5, the Venezuelan people is filled up with joy to commemorate that historic day when the birth of the Homeland of Bolívar was established, in which Venezuela managed to become the first colony in America to free itself from the Spanish empire.

Despite the constant imperial threats, which seek to break the self-determination and greatness of the Venezuelan people to keep being free and sovereign, today more than ever Venezuelans hold their heads up high, walking the paths of dignity and resistance.

The commemorative act counted with the participation of the Sector Vice-president of Political Sovereignty, Security and Peace, G/J Vladimir Padrino López; the Sector Vice-president for Citizen Security, A/J Carmen Meléndez, and the Sector Vice-president for Communication, Culture and Tourism, Freddy Ñáñez.