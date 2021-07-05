Independence is a permanent struggle against the hegemon

Written by Simon Garcia on 05/07/2021 . Posted in News

“Independence is a permanent struggle, Independence is not a static instance which is achieved and forgotten. It was not like that 200 years ago, it was not like that 100 years ago, it was not like that 10 years ago when we commemorated the anniversary together with our beloved commander Hugo Chávez, it was not like that before nor today, while there are empires in the world that want to be hegemonic and seize the self-determination of the peoples”.

This was stated by the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Commander-in-chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, Nicolás Maduro, at the beginning of the civic-military parade on the occasion of the 210th anniversary of the signing of the Act of Independence and FANB Day, where 15,124 combatants participate in the Los Próceres Monumental Walk.

The Head of State insisted that “Independence is a dynamic act, in constant movement, for the Bolivarian Venezuela, hardened in struggles for two centuries, Independence is a permanent struggle for dignity and for human existence in these lands”.

The Dignitary instructed, together with the representatives of the Public Powers of the country, that this Independence is “done every day, defended and built every day”, noting that “we can say to our Liberating Fathers, 210 years later, that we can celebrate that magnanimous act of declaring Independence, in a land that is free, rebellious and sovereign, we can celebrate it standing up, with a calm mind and soul, in peace and in full exercise of our beloved sovereignty”.

The president ended his speech by extening a heartfelt greeting to the FANB for being “today the day of the soldiers of Venezuela” and “the pride of all Venezuelans, my word of encouragement, support and congratulations”.