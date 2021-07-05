Germany’s Life-saving Suitcase Project to provide healthcare to Venezuelan people affected by coercive measures

Written by César Torres on 05/07/2021 . Posted in News

A delegation of Germany’s Rettungskoffer (Life-saving Suitcase) Project is visiting Venezuela to accompany the healthcare actions undertaken in the context of solidarity and integration as a result of the work carried out by the Simón Bolívar Institute for Peace and Solidarity among the Peoples (ISB) and the International Committee for Peace (COSI-Venezuela).

Casten Hanken and Stephan Pelser, members of the delegation, were welcomed by the ISB President Carlos Ron, the ISB Executive Director Carmen Navas, and Secretary General of COSI-Venezuela Gabriel Aguirre.

Hanken and Pelser will follow a broad agenda, including a visit this week to Bolívar state, Southern Venezuela, where they will join the Simón Bolívar Institute for Peace and Solidarity among the Peoples to undertake actions and coordinate healthcare for cancer patients, prioritizing children in the city’s Central Hospital.

In coordination with the Ministry of People’s Power for Health, the activities include the donation of high-cost medicines by German laboratories and social organizations that are aware of the negative impact of the U.S. illegal coercive measures on the Venezuelan people’s health.

The COSI secretary general said that the world is experiencing an apartheid as a result of the hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines.

“This has resulted in an unbalanced distribution of vaccines, especially in our countries, which have been left in a situation that’s becoming increasingly complex as, with no access to vaccines, we can be at an evident risk of facing future crises in the health system,” explained Aguirre.

Therefore, he thinks that “those who denied our population access to vaccines are criminals, genocides who are creating complex situations in our nations and ignoring a fundamental principle such as solidarity,” said the COSI secretary general.

COSI was established in 1971 to defend human rights and ensure peace among the peoples.

“This work has enabled us to strengthen relations with different causes and struggles around the world, always close to the people who fight for their liberation, for the construction of a different model of society, a model superior to the current society that denies people possibilities to develop and build a fairer, more democratic society in a future of peace,” affirmed Aguirre.