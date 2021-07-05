Foreign Vice-minister for Latin America pays tribute to Father of the Homeland in Bolivia

Written by César Torres on 05/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, paid tribute to Liberator Simón Bolivar at the statue located on El Prado promenade, La Paz, Bolivia, on the commemoration of the 210th anniversary of Venezuela’s independence, on July 5.

Peña highlighted that Venezuela was the first colony in America to take decisive, coherent steps for its emancipation from the Spanish crown, and said that the Venezuelan people are still fighting to preserve their independence, just like they did 210 years ago.

“Venezuela has been the cradle of freedom and liberators. Today, 210 years later, the South American country is still fighting with courage, integrity, love and conscience to defend the homeland,” said the Venezuelan diplomat.

Foreign Vice-minister Rander Peña traveled to the Plurinational State of Bolivia to hold preparatory meetings for the 3rd Venezuela-Bolivia Joint Integration Commission.