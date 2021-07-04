Foreign Minister Arreaza denounces U.S. disregard of the UN Charter

Written by Simon Garcia on 04/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, denounced the United States’ continued disregard of the of the United Nations Charter, during a conference he recently gave at the Valdai Club in Russia.

In this sense, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister warned that “the multilateralism of the United Nations is under siege”, and specified that Washington, among others, ignores the principles of non-intervention in the internal affairs of States, respect for the sovereignty of the people and the legal equality of the States.

“For example, sanctions can only be imposed by the United Nations Security Council; or the decision to go to an armed conflict to promote or stop a situation in the world can only be taken within the Security Council with the approval of the five permanent members”, he added.

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations also pointed out that not only the United States Government violates the United Nations Charter, but there are some non-state Western actors parallel to the Organization who try to weaken it.

“That is why it is so important that we can resume the spirit of peace and security which, in October 1945, gave rise to the United Nations Charter”. The Venezuelan diplomat ended by calling for the defense of the United Nations Charter.

“The United Nations Charter guarantees the rules of the game and international stability, peace and security, that is why we have made a call to defend it”.

