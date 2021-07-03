Foreign Minister Arreaza denounces The New York Times’ bias against Venezuela

Written by Simon Garcia on 03/07/2021 . Posted in News

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, sent a letter to The New York Times at the end of April, in which he denounced the sustained bias of the US newspaper regarding to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

“Unlike other media, we did not receive a response. This demonstrates the lack of self-criticism and dialogue in this media”, revealed the Venezuelan Foreign Minister through his Twitter account @jaarreaza, in which he also shared the letter.

https://twitter.com/jaarreaza/status/1410646709915602946?s=20

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister questioned an specific article published by the US newspaper according to which Colombian irregular groups “have taken advantage of the ruin of the nation to establish their mini-states” and “now operate in more than half of Venezuelan territory”.

At the time the article was published, Venezuela was carrying out defense operations against the claims of Colombian irregular armed groups to break into Venezuelan territory.