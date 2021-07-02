Venezuela Reports Newsletter N° 15

Written by Joselyn Ariza

We continue to celebrate the Bicentennial of Carabobo.  On the eve of a new anniversary of our Declaration of Independence, preparations for the November 21 elections are progressing satisfactorily, we strengthen regional integration through ALBA-TCP, we promote science as an anti-blockade tool and denounce false news against the anti-Covid vaccination.  Find out more in issue No. 15 of Venezuela Reports.

Venezuela Reports Newsletter N° 15Descarga

Tags: ,

Temas: Venezuela Reports.

