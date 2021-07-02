Plan Vuelta a la Patria enables family reunion of 207 Venezuelans returning from Chile

Written by César Torres on 02/07/2021 . Posted in News

A new Venezuela’s Conviasa flight arrived in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on Friday morning with 207 nationals returning from the Republic of Chile as part of Plan Vuelta a la Patria.

Upon arrival at the Simón Bolívar International Airport, the Venezuelan nationals underwent COVID-19 biosecurity protocols, and expressed their joy as soon as they set foot in their homeland.

To Freddy Aguilar, one of the beneficiaries of this important initiative of the Bolivarian Government, his return to the country means “a resurrection,” and highlighted the importance of returning to his roots and reuniting with his relatives. “There’s nothing like the homeland”, he said.

With this new group of returnees, a total of 2,462 Venezuelans has returned from Chile since the Plan was launched in 2018.

In total, 25,760 nationals have been brought home from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Spain and Italy, among other countries, by Plan Vuelta a la Patria, the repatriation humanitarian air bridge with the largest reach in history implemented by a government.