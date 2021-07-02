Foreign Vice-minister Capaya Rodríguez holds meeting with Japan’s ambassador

Written by César Torres on 02/07/2021 . Posted in News

Venezuela’s Foreign Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania Capaya Rodríguez held a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador Kenji Okada on July 1, 2021 to discuss cooperation and pending issues after their June 18, 2021 meeting.

Ambassador Okada stressed his commitment to an optimal management of practical relations between Venezuela and Japan for an eventual normalization of bilateral diplomatic relations, taking into account the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, sport events that will show the mutual cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, the two diplomats highlighted the recent reduction in the security level for Japanese nationals entering Venezuela, from Level 3 to Level 2, which constitutes an important progress in the reestablishment of important economic relations with the Asian country and the relaunch of activities of Japanese companies in Venezuela in the energy and commercial areas,

Foreign Vice-minister Rodríguez has confidence in the solidarity shown by the Japanese head of Mission, who has expressed his firm support for improving pending cooperation issues, which he expects to be solved in the short term following the comprehensive work carried out by the Venezuelan and Japanese governments.