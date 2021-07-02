Foreign Minister Arreaza receives Style Copies from Nigeria’s newly-appointed Ambassador Phillip Awoniyi

Written by César Torres on 02/07/2021 . Posted in News

At the Casa Amarilla Antonio José de Sucre, headquarters of Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry, Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, received the Style Copies of the newly-appointed Ambassador from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Phillip Awoniyi, according to the international protocol for diplomatic accreditation.

At the event, the Venezuelan foreign minister and the Nigerian ambassador briefly discussed the friendly cooperation relations between their countries that have been strengthened in over 20 years of Bolivarian Revolution.

The Nigerian diplomat holds a degree in Economics from the Ahmadu Bello University, Samaru, completed programs in Accounting and Banking in the United Kingdom, and possesses knowledge in the implementation of protocols of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

Recently, Phillip Awoniyi promoted a Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery Fund before his country’s government.

Nigeria’s newly-appointed ambassador held a meeting on Tuesday with Venezuela’s Foreign Vice-minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel, and they expressed their will to work on strengthening bilateral strategic relations.

The diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Nigeria date back to over 50 years. The two countries share interests and goals, an anti-imperialist geopolitical vision, and they are members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The next step for Phillip Awoniyi’s accreditation as ambassador is the presentation of Credentials to President Nicolás Maduro.