Vice-president El Aissami highlights OPEC’s leadership to achieve recovery, stabilization of world oil market

Written by César Torres on 01/07/2021 . Posted in News

In the context of his participation in the 181st Meeting of the Conference of the Oil Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Venezuela’s Economy Vice-president and Oil Minister, Tareck El Aissami, highlighted on Thursday the leadership of the organization to achieve the recovery and stabilization of world oil market on the basis of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) for voluntary production adjustments.

“We start the 181st Meeting of the OPEC Conference. In this new meeting, we vindicate the leadership role played by the OPEC to overcome the hardships caused by COVID-19 and to achieve the great progress we’ve made within the framework of the Declaration of Cooperation,” wrote El Aissami on his Twitter account @TareckPSUV.

The 181st Meeting of the OPEC Conference, chaired by Algeria’s Minister of Energy and President of the OPEC Conference, Abdelmadjid Attar; and the OPEC Secretary-General, Mohammad Barkindo, was held via video conference and attended by the chiefs of delegations from Angola, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Congo, United Arab Emirates, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria and Venezuela.

Once again, Venezuela stresses the importance of the work carried out with other oil producing countries within the framework of the OPEC+ to ensure the stability of the oil market and the recovery of the post-pandemic economy.