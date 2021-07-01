Vice-minister Rander Peña meets with a delegation from South Africa that participated in the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples

Written by Simon Garcia on 01/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Latin America of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Rander Peña, held a meeting this Wednesday with the delegation of the Republic of South Africa that participated in the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples of the World, recently held in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to strengthen ties of cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, which was held at the facilities of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, was attended by Muhammed Desai, a member of the Youth Communist League of South African (Yclsa), and Kenako Mkiva, from the South African Solidarity Union for Venezuela (Sasuve), with whom Vice-minister Peña reviewed the exchange and training agenda between the youths of both nations.

In addition, the meeting was conducive to strengthening brotherhood relations, advancing on the integration route between the two peoples as instructed by President Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela and South Africa currently maintain various agreements for the development of strategic areas for the benefit of their peoples. In recent years, they have strengthened mutual solidarity in different international settings.