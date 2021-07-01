Vice-minister for Latin America holds a meeting in Caracas with a representative of the Cuban Government

Written by Simon Garcia on 01/07/2021 . Posted in News

In order to strengthen political ties with the Republic of Cuba, the Vice-minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, held a meeting this Wednesday with Jorge Luis Mayo, Director of South America of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, both officials reviewed the Cuba-Venezuela bilateral cooperation agenda, in order to strengthen and reaffirm the existing ties of friendship and fraternity.

The Venezuelan Vice-minister explained that a general review of the situation in Latin America was also made, always seeking to strengthen the political ties between the two countries.

Since the arrival of the Bolivarian Revolution, led by Commander Hugo Chávez, Venezuela and Cuba have forged a strategic alliance of cooperation in different areas, for the benefit of both peoples.