Written by César Torres on 01/07/2021 . Posted in News

In his statement at the 31st Meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), Venezuela’s Sectorial Vice-president for Economy and Minister of People’s Power for Oil, Tareck El Aissami, ratified his country’s commitment to keep the balance of the world energy market by asserting that ” Venezuela supports extension of OPEC+ agreement through December 2022.”

El Aissami stressed that “we are pleasantly surprised by the extraordinary vision of a long-term scenario, respecting the different views. We think this proposal is solid to sail a future marked by the uncertainty and consequences of this terrible pandemic

The Venezuelan representative to the OPEC underlined the importance of the Declaration of Cooperation to achieve the balance of the energy market.

“Undoubtedly, it is a giant effort with big sacrifices […] to favor the energy balance and the 1 million bpd cut we undertook for a long time. These are examples that show us the greatness of this virtuous mechanism,” said El Aissami.

Likewise, the Venezuelan oil minister highlighted the joint effort made by permanently monitoring the evolution of the world energy industry and its behavior regarding the measures taken by OPEC+.

“The monitoring of all the agreements of the Declaration of Cooperation we’ve permanently done has been successful, and it has to remain like this. We need to devote ourselves as we’ve done it on a monthly basis, to study, analyze and assess the behavior of the market,” stressed El Aissami.

In this regard, the Venezuelan economy vice-president deemed the decision to gradually increase oil production from August through December 2021 appropriate. He also stressed that in addition to these actions, and thanks to the leadership of OPEC+, it is possible to evaluate scenarios for 2022, having in mind the same goal to ensure the stability of the world oil market.

“This will enable us to adjust and make timely decisions to avoid the 2020 scenarios, which were catastrophic for the energy market. We celebrate His Highness’ proposal. You and Co-Chairman Novak can rely on the decisive support of Venezuela for this strategic line and vision,” affirmed Economy Vice-president El Aissami.

