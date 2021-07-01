President Maduro denounces new plans against Venezuela are being hatched on Colombian soil

Written by César Torres on 01/07/2021 . Posted in News

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced new plans are being orchestrated to attack peace and democracy in Venezuela, following the arrival of the Commander of the United States Southern Command, Craig Faller, and the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Joseph Burns, in Colombian territory.

“We have received information we are weighing up and assessing. They are still behind these plans, lurking, threatening and attacking peace and democracy, institutions and leaderships in our country. I denounce it! The commander of the U.S. Southern Command and the CIA director are circling above Venezuela, and they are received as heroes in Colombia,” said the Venezuelan president, who urged security agencies and the Venezuelan people to be on the alert.

“Venezuela, be alert! Homeland, be alert! Let’s be always ready to strongly respond any plan to attack or destabilize Venezuela in a perfect civilian-military unity,” warned President Maduro.

The Venezuelan president pleaded for the conscience of the Venezuelan people, who have resisted the attacks against the country and the National Bolivarian Armed Force (FANB).

Also, he said the FANB “has been the target of all the attacks in the last 4 years,” and highlighted that Venezuela’s enemies underestimate the civilian-military unity.

President Maduro made these remarks at the closing ceremony of the 3rd Congress of the Venezuelan Federation of University Students and the Venezuelan Federation of Middle, High School Students, held in Caracas.