Plan Vuelta a la Patria brings 99 compatriots from Guayaquil back to Venezuelan soil

Written by Simon Garcia on 01/07/2021 . Posted in News

A second flight of the state airline Conviasa with 99 Venezuelans on board arrived on Wednesday night at the Maiquetía International Airport, the country’s main air terminal, on a new day of the Plan Vuelta a la Patria.

Coming from Guayaquil, Ecuador, the nationals were received under strict biosafety protocols established to avoid COVID-19 infections.

In the morning hours, another 258 compatriots arrived in the Bolivarian country from the Republic of Peru.

Since its creation in 2018, the Plan Vuelta a la Patria has facilitated the return to their homes of 25,553 Venezuelans, from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Colombia, Italy, Mexico and Peru, among others.

So far the largest number of returnees came from Brazil, with 7,285; followed by Peru with 6,545 and Ecuador with 5,079 Venezuelans.