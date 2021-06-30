Vice-minister Rander Peña meets with Peruvian residents of the “José Carlos Mariátegui” Movement

Written by Simon Garcia on 30/06/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Latin America of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Rander Peña, held a meeting this Wednesday with representatives of the Peruvian community residing in the country, members of the “José Carlos Mariátegui” Movement.

At the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, in Caracas, they exchanged points of view about the reality of Latin America and the thought of Mariátegui.

Likewise, the Vice-minister and the Peruvian residents agreed to advance in an exchange plan with the peoples of the brother countries in Venezuela.

The “José Carlos Mariátegui” Social Movement works on ideological and organizational training activities aimed at promoting the integration of Latin America, inspired by the current of José Mariátegui, Peruvian writer, politician and philosopher, considered as one of the greatest scholars on Latin American reality, being the 7 essays of Interpretation of the Peruvian Reality the synthesis of his thought, a reference work for the intelligentsia of the continent.