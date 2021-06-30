Venezuelan poetry is disseminated in Belarus and is translated into Russian and Belarusian by its young people

Written by Simon Garcia on 30/06/2021 . Posted in News

The Simón Bolívar Latin American Cultural Center in Minsk, together with the “School #114- Simón Bolívar” organized the “Venezuelan Poetry Online Translation Contest”, during the months of March to May, in compliance with the plan to promote Venezuelan culture in Belarus, closed with extraordinary results.

This contest has been organized for ten years, highlighting the participation of this year, since it doubled the number of contestants who usually attend the call, with fifty-eight (58) high school students participating, belonging to twelve schools where Spanish is taught as second language, including six schools in Minsk (Escuela Simón Bolívar, Escuela José Martí, and Escuelas #120, #123, #159 and #169), two schools in Borisov city, and one in Moguilev, Mozyr, Volkovysk and Baránovichy.

The contest began with the submission of ten Venezuelan poems to be translated into the Russian or Belarusian language by the students, and then they were evaluated by expert translators from the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the Republic of Belarus, who assessed the quality of the translation in terms of correct use of the spelling and grammar rules, maintaining the rhythm and rhyme of the poem, and respecting the original meaning, in terms of its spirit and essence.

On this occasion, the ten poems that were the object of the contest, which were submitted for translation, were the following:

Venezuelan child, by Blanca G. Arias de Caballero

Silence, by Andrés Eloy Blanco

Air is no longer air, but breath, by Miguel Otero Silva

My tongue, by Duida Maldonado

My words, by Enrique Agustín Mendoza

Charm, by Orlando Pichardo

Great Venice, by José Jiménez

Venezuelan Mothers, by Luis Alberto Angulo Urdaneta

This child Don Simón, by Manuel Felipe Rugeles

Venezuela, by Lilian de Serrallonga

Once the translated poems had been rigorously and exhaustively reviewed, the following contestants were winners, who coincided on scores in the first three places:

First place

Gontárova Alina, who translated the poem My tongue by the Yekuana poet Duida Maldonado into Belarusian. Alina is a 10th grade student of the State Educational Institution Mogilev City Secondary School № 13

Shein Emíliya. Russian translation of the poem Venezuela. She is a 10th-grade student of the State Educational Institution Minsk City Secondary School № 159

Second place

Dovgel Natalia, who translated the poem Charm into Russian, is a 9th grade student at the State Educational Institution Simón Bolívar Minsk City Secondary School №114

Yatsévich Valeria, who was in charge of translating the poem Great Venice into Russian, is a student of the 8th grade, of the State Educational Institution Secondary School № 169 of Minsk City

Third place

Sinyávskaya Yulia. She also translated the poem Venezuela into Russian, and is an 8th grade student at the State Educational Institution Secondary School № 91 of the city of Minsk José Martí

Proléichyk Victoria, this student winner of other national competitions, translated the poem This child Don Simon into Belarusian. She is in the 10th grade at the State Educational Institution Mogilev City Secondary School № 13

To close the event, each contestant received a certificate of participation and the winners had an additional prize, along with a copy of the Russian translation of the book Paint little black angels for me by Andrés Eloy Blanco, as well as a copy of a booklet on life of Commander Hugo Chávez.

In this regard, the ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the Republic of Belarus, Franklin Ramírez, emphasized the importance of carrying out this type of activities to promote Venezuelan culture, under the premise of culture as a factor that brings people together, so that young Belarusians know about the beauty of Venezuelan poems.

Likewise, he highlighted the sublime feeling that is experienced when the poems, declaimed in such an extraordinary language as Russian or Belarusian, are heard maintaining the colors of their sounds, harmony and rhythm.