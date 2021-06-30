Venezuela urges to strengthen and advance the positions of Celac in the framework of global challenges

Written by Simon Garcia on 30/06/2021 . Posted in News

This Wednesday, the Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, Daniela Rodríguez, participated in the XXXI Meeting of National Coordinations of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), in which she considered it appropriate to continue advancing and strengthening the positions of the regional platform in the framework of global challenges and discussions.

Likewise, she highlighted the strengthening of the extra-regional and regional support forums that have been developed within the framework of solidarity, complementary, equitable cooperation and in accordance with the principles of the community bloc.

“We welcome the regional initiatives to strengthen the coordinated response against the COVID-19 pandemic”, said the Vice-minister, while highlighting the “interesting and wise” reflections of Mexico at the Head of the Pro-tempore presidency of Celac, since January 2020, extended for the current year by unanimous agreement of its members.

In this sense, she emphasized that the “Community of Latin American and Caribbean States has much to contribute in the context of transcendental discussions (…) Such as climate change, overcoming the global health crisis”, among other issues of regional and extra-regional interest.

During her speech, the Venezuelan diplomat commented that Venezuela is committed to a constructive participaton in the discussions and preparatory process for the holding of these important high-level meetings; thus, underlining the work of the Mexican pro-tempore presidency, which proposed a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Relations of Celac for next July 24.